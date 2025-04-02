Tynwald will be asked to approve the formation of a committee later this month to review the working arrangements between the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and Manx Care.
Claire Christian MHK, Minister for Health and Social Care, will move a motion for a five-member committee to be established to take evidence and review the governance framework, division of responsibilities, and statutory relationship between the DHSC and Manx Care.
Speaking to Media Isle of Man following the release of the new healthcare mandate and operating plan, she emphasised the importance of open dialogue and joint working to ensure effective service delivery within budget constraints.
Ms Christian said she believes there has been a shift away from past concerns over misalignment between the department and Manx Care.
She also said that both bodies are now focused on joint efforts, with regular quarterly performance management meetings monitoring progress and discussing necessary changes.
Manx Care was established on 1 April 2021 as an arm’s-length body responsible for delivering the island’s health and social care services.
The DHSC oversees policy and strategy, legislation, and the annual mandate for Manx Care while also monitoring its performance.
Reflecting on the four years since Manx Care’s creation, Minister Christian said: ‘Our health and social care services touch the lives of everyone on our island, so it’s understandable that they hold a special place in our national consciousness.
‘Quite rightly, there is considerable and continuing interest and debate about how these services are run, how they are funded, and how we ensure they meet the needs of our community.
‘This is a complex topic, with diverging and nuanced views.
‘It is right that any significant change to the structure of our health and care system and the legislation that underpins it be carefully considered by a Select Committee of Tynwald.’
If the motion is approved when Tynwald meets on April 22, the Select Committee will be tasked with bringing terms of reference for approval at the June sitting, with a final report due in December.
The proposal has the backing of Manx Care, which last year commissioned an externally led review of its corporate governance arrangements.
Chair of the Manx Care Board, Professor Wendy Reid, welcomed the move, stating: ‘The review, due to be considered by the Board shortly, recognises that current legislation and oversight arrangements provide significant challenges regarding the independence, accountability, and decision-making for Manx Care.
‘Manx Care therefore welcomes this proposal and the opportunity to improve the governance of our health and care system.’
Minister Christian concluded: ‘I want to ensure that the island’s health and care system, which we all value so highly, makes the best use of its resources and has clear lines of accountability.
‘We owe it to the hardworking staff at Manx Care to ensure that the system they work in supports them, which is why I believe the time is right for this review.’