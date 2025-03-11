In a marked shift from past tensions, the Isle of Man's Health Minister Claire Christian has described the current relationship between the government's health department and the island's care provider Manx Care as ‘collaborative and transparent’.
Speaking to Media Isle of Man after the release of the new healthcare mandate and operating plan, Ms Christian emphasised the importance of open dialogue and joint working between the two bodies to ensure effective delivery of services within the available budget.
She added that this year’s mandate and operating plan are focused on shifting care closer to patients' homes and social care needs, which is important for long-term, sustainable health and social care in the island.
The mandate, alongside the Manx Care Operating Plan, sets out a restructuring of services aimed at achieving financial sustainability.
As part of the DHSC’s new financial framework, residents can expect reductions in hospital beds, longer waits for non-urgent care, and increased charges for dental services and prescriptions.
Manx Care has been ordered to remain within its allocated £361.8 million budget by government, with a mandated 2% efficiency savings target.
This includes shifting resources from hospital care to community-based services and encouraging self-management of chronic conditions.
But despite its clear mention in the mandate, the island’s Director of Public Health, Dr Matt Tyrer, insisted earlier this week no decision had been made yet on breast screenings.
Ms Christian believes there’s now a move away from previous concerns over a lack of alignment between the department and Manx Care, as the island's health leaders aim to ‘take a more unified approach to addressing the island's healthcare challenges’.
She said their both now focused on joint working, and emphasised the importance of Manx Care and DHSC working together, with regular ‘quarterly performance management meetings’ to monitor progress and discuss changes.
Ms Christian continued: ‘Since I've been in post working with the Manx Care board, we have absolutely been open and transparent, working together - it's been really important that we work collaboratively.
‘This is the first time we're releasing a mandate and releasing an operational plan within budget at the same time.
‘Normally, the mandate goes out and then, three or four months later, the operating plan, so you don't know what Manx Care can deliver to that mandate.
‘It's made the whole process honest, open and transparent.’
Ms Christian concluded: ‘I feel like it's a new hope, as we’re saying this is what we want you to deliver and the operational plan says this is how we can do it within this budget.’