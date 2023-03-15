King Charles III, Lord of Mann, gave a message to the House of Keys this week about Commonwealth Day.
It was read out by the Speaker of the House of Keys in the chamber and marked the week-long event that sees people taking part in a number of activities, such as cultural events, assemblies, and flag-raising ceremonies.
Commonwealth Day was officially celebrated on Monday and aims to unite people in celebration of their shared values.
Its theme this year is ‘forging a sustainable and peaceful common future’.
King Charles said in his speech that this is a ‘treasured opportunity to celebrate our Commonwealth family’.
The monarch said he draws ‘great strength’ from his mother Queen Elizabeth II’s example and that this event had always been a ‘constant’ in his own life.
This is the 10th anniversary of the charter of the Commonwealth, and he sees the Commonwealth as playing an ‘indispensable role in the most pressing issues of our time’.
He said: ‘By listening to each other we will find so many of the solutions we seek.
‘Let us be a Commonwealth that not only stands together but strives together.’