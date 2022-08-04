Commonwealth Games day seven: busy day of action for Team Isle of Man
It’s a busy day for Team Isle of Man at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
The cyclists kick off the action with Jess Carridge, Lizzie Holden and Becky Storrie in time trial action this morning.
Jess takes to the 29km course at 10.03am, Becky at 10.10am and finally Lizzie at 10.31am.
In the men’s time trial, Tyler Hannah gets under way at 12.02pm and late replacement Leon Mazzone at 2.11pm.
Runner David Mularkey is the first island athlete in action of the Games, taking part in the men’s 1,500m heats at 11.34am.
After a bye in the first round, boxer Jade Burden takes on England’s Gemma Richardson at 1.30pm.
Kim Dean will become the island’s first para athlete at a Commonwealth Games when she takes part in the powerlifting at 3pm.
After yesterday’s win over Zambia’s Elizabeth Chipeleme, badminton Jessica Li faces Barbados’s Sabrina Scott at 4.30pm at the NSC.
