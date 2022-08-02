Mazzone drafted into Commonwealth Games time trial
By Dave Norton | Sports reporter |
@twitter.com/iomsportsdesk[email protected]
Tuesday 2nd August 2022 2:25 pm
Share
Leon Mazzone (right) in action during the recent Manx International GP on home soil (Dave Norton )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Leon Mazzone has been drafted into the Isle of Man line-up for the Commonwealth Games men’s time trial on Thursday.
The 25-year-old Saint Piran rider will replace Max Walker in the Manx team after the latter withdrew from the event.
Mazzone joins Tyler Hannay for the men’s time trial which is scheduled to begin at 12.01pm.
The women’s event gets underway at the earlier time of 10am and will feature Jessie Carridge, Becky Storrie and Lizzie Holden, the latter fresh from completing the inaugural Tour de France Femmes.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |