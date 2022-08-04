Commonwealth Games: Top-six finishes for Manx duo in time trial
Team Isle of Man claimed two top-10 finishes in the Commonwealth Games women’s time trial on Thursday morning.
Lizzie Holden led the Manx charge around a tough 29km course in Wolverhampton, finishing fifth only 23 seconds outside of the medal positions.
One of the stories of the day was the performance of Becky Storrie who blitzed round the course and actually led for a long time before being knocked off the podium late on.
Jessie Carridge rounded off the positive Isle of Man performances in 24th place, a position she was delighted with on her Commonwealth Games debut.
The trio now turn their attentions to the women’s road race on Sunday in Warwick where they will team up with Anna Christian and Amelia Sharpe.
