Family, friends, and former teammates gathered on Thursday afternoon to pay tribute to much-loved Marown man Derek ‘Decca’ Corkill, who passed away peacefully at Hospice Isle of Man on October 17, aged 69.
Born and raised in Marown, Decca was described by those who knew him best as a ‘gentleman’ with a warm smile, quick wit, and a heart firmly rooted in his community.
A large crowd filled Marown Parish Church at 1pm to celebrate his life, before many continued to The Crosby Pub, where Decca could so often be found sharing a pint with close friends, including Brian ‘Fox’ Cain and the late Ian ‘Kacksy’ Kaighin.
Decca was the much-loved son of the late Tommy and Doreen, a dear brother to Rob and Andy, brother-in-law to Joanne, and a treasured uncle to Antony, Matthew, Dean, Shaun, Ellie and Olly.
A proud Crosby resident all his life, Decca was a long-serving player for Marown AFC through the 1970s, 80s and early 90s.
Known as a hard-working and ever-cheerful clubman, he remained a popular figure in the village long after hanging up his boots.
In a heartfelt tribute shared by chairman Neil Withers, Marown AFC said: ‘Decca was a great clubman who played in the 70s, 80s and early 90s.
‘Always smiling and hard working, you’d always catch him having some banter in the Crosby or driving past in his van giving you the thumbs up if Marown had had a good win! Cult hero! Always remembered!’
Joint first team manager Colin Gilbert added: ‘Decca was my first Marown ‘hero’ when I started playing. Loved by all who played with the man and will forever be my first Marown hero. Sleep well Decca.’