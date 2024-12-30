A community is in mourning following the tragic death of a 22-year-old.
Loving tributes have now been paid to Robert Kissack, who died after being hit by a car during the early hours of Sunday morning.
Mr Kissack was subsequently rushed to Noble’s Hospital for treatment but was later pronounced dead.
The Isle of Man Constabulary named Mr Kissack in a statement issued on Sunday evening, confirming that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.
The statement read: ‘Police can now name the pedestrian involved in the fatal RTC in the early hours of this morning (December 29) as 22-year-old Robert Kissack.
‘Mr. Kissack was struck by a vehicle on Whitebridge Road in Onchan, and the Isle of Man Constabulary is continuing to investigate the incident.
‘Specially trained family liaison officers are supporting Robert’s family through this sad time.’
The A2 between Barroose Road and Bibaloe Beg Road/Begoade Road was closed for several hours on Sunday morning while police conducted investigations at the scene.
The driver involved in the incident is assisting police with their enquiries, the force said.
A beloved member of the community
Following news of his death, tributes have poured in for Robert, who was a well-known and much-loved figure in the Isle of Man’s farming and fishing communities.
A familiar face in the west of the island, Robert’s warmth, kindness, and larger-than-life personality left an indelible mark on those who knew him.
One emotional tribute from lifelong friend Kiara Watterson, read: ‘Life will never be the same without you, Rob. I love you more than you’ll ever know.’
Another friend described him as ‘an amazing person’, adding: ‘Anyone who met Rob was so lucky to know him. He was always so kind and a true heart of gold.’
A neighbour reflected on his impact, saying: ‘There aren’t many Robs around. What a lovely, kind, gentle, humble person with a heart of gold and such a good neighbour. You’ll be missed.’
Others highlighted his vibrant personality, with one saying: ‘Heartbreaking doesn’t even come near. Robert always lit up any room he walked into with his warmth and humour.’
Another wrote: ‘A real character who you’d hear before you see. He enjoyed life, and it now simply won’t be the same.
‘To think that one minute Rob’s in your life and the next he isn’t is heartbreaking. Truly awful, rest easy Rob.’
Ongoing Investigation
The Isle of Man Constabulary continues to appeal for witnesses who may have seen the incident or have any information that could assist the investigation.
A Police spokesperson said: ‘A number of witnesses have already been identified but if anyone witnessed the incident and has not yet been spoken to by the police, they are asked to call police headquarters on 631212.
‘The Coroner of Inquests has been informed.’