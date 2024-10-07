When a patient enters the terminal phase of care, the last week or so of life, the CNS team will refer to the Hospice at Home team. The Hospice at Home team are a 24/7 on-call service offering practical support and advice to those who wish to die at home.This can take many forms, including liaising with district nurses and GP’s, providing specialist education and training to the carer or staff within a nursing or care home (such as how to set up a syringe pump), and getting medication from the pharmacy to ensure relatives or carers don’t have to leave the home. The team will offer visits to help with personal care as well as offering symptom management services and support any time of the day or night. The Hospice at Home service is vital for our island’s residents, as they are the only nursing care service other than privately funded carers available overnight.