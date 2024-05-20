Nearly 300 runners took part in the annual ‘Race the Sun’ event to raise money for The Children’s Centre.
The challenging race, sponsored by Atla Group, took place on Saturday in the baking spring sunshine. It saw a total of 29 teams, consisting of 10 runners, tackle a 100-mile relay race completing a lap of the Isle of Man’s costal footpath (Raad ny Foillan).
Starting on Peel promenade at sunrise (5.09am), the race was split into ten stages with the aim of completing the lap before the sun set at 9.22pm.
The race went from Peel to the Sloc, then to Port Erin, Port St Mary, Port Grenaugh, Douglas, Laxey, Maughold, Point of Ayre, The Cronk and returning to Peel.
Joff Whitten, chief executive at The Children’s Centre said: ‘I just wanted to say a big thanks to all the teams who entered this year, and thanks to their families and friends helping them on the day or preparing for the event.
‘We have asked everyone involved to do their very best to raise as much money for the charity as possible, it’s the reason we organise The Children’s Centre Race the Sun.
‘We aren’t funded by contracts or the government so we entirely reliant upon the generosity of the Manx public – helping us to provide the incredible services we do for children and families.
‘So again a huge thanks to everyone who has sponsored their friend, loved one or colleagues, it makes a massive difference.’
The winners were Manx Wheelers who completed the race in a very impressive 12 hours 38 minutes with Hansard second posting a time of 13 hours and 57 minutes. In third was Team Waldo coming in at 14 hours and 22 minutes. Nine teams just missed out on arriving before sunset but still helped raise plenty of money for charity.