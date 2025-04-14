As we continue our journey through Media Isle of Man’s 25 Women of 2025, this next group of honourees reminds us that impact comes in many forms through collaboration, creativity, resilience, and quiet determination.
These women are helping others to rise with them, building stronger communities and setting new standards across the Isle of Man and beyond.
16. Vagabonds Ladies Rugby Team
While Media Isle of Man’s 25 Women of 2025 is designed to spotlight individual achievements, sometimes an exception can be made...
With over 26 years of history behind them, Vagabonds Ladies are one of the longest-established women’s rugby teams on the Isle of Man. Competing in the North West NC2 league, they’ve built a strong reputation for determination, consistency and community - qualities that define don’t just their playing style, but their entire approach to the culture around rugby.
This past year has seen huge progress for the team. They welcomed over ten new players, saw three new mums return to the pitch, and launched a youth girls’ section that now sees around 15 girls training each week, a remarkable achievement for a team so deeply rooted in community values.
‘It’s been a fantastic year for us,’ the team shared. ‘We’re tough on the pitch, but it’s our support for each other off it that really sets us apart. Rugby is for everyone, and we’re proud to live that truth.’
‘We believe in giving back to the community that supports us, we make sure to give back however we can - whether that’s through delivering period products to the food bank, charity events, or local fundraisers. We want to be a club that everyone can feel a part of.
‘So, thank you to Media Isle of Man for this. We’re beyond proud of how far we’ve come, and we can’t wait to see where we go next!’
17. Amy Howse
A local artist and qualified holistic therapist, Amy Howse’s work spans both creativity and care. Founder of Soundology, she has developed a growing reputation for her innovative use of sound as a tool for healing, reflection and reconnection, with both yourself and with the natural world.
In 2024, Amy was named UNESCO Biosphere Artist in Residence by Manx Wildlife Trust, where she delivered a series of immersive sound-led projects designed to reconnect islanders with their environment. Her practice invites participants to tune into nature through deep listening and mindfulness, encouraging mental clarity and emotional wellbeing.
‘It’s an incredible honour to be recognised among such inspiring women. Sound has the power to transform our wellbeing and deepen our connection to both ourselves and the natural world, and I’m grateful to share this work with the Isle of Man and beyond.’
18. Vicky Quirk
Vicky Quirk is a force to be reckoned with in the Isle of Man’s hospitality scene. With a background in business and finance, she made the bold decision to step away from corporate life to pursue something more hands-on and fulfilling. A move that would eventually lead to her co-founding Victory Cafe, one of the island’s most talked about venues.
Set in a former Cold War building at the bungalow on Snaefell mountain, Victory Cafe is now a go-to destination for locals and visitors alike. Vicky’s expertise in events and hospitality, and her eye for detail, have been instrumental in shaping the venue’s warm and welcoming character.
Known for her bold approach and unwavering work ethic, Vicky has helped shape the island’s hospitality scene - not just through her own ventures, but by championing the industry as a skilled and rewarding career path in its own right. And as a respected voice within the business community, she continues to challenge outdated perceptions of hospitality as merely a stepping stone to a corporate office job.
19. Ali Hodgson
Ali Hodgson is a regenerative artist and designer who uses creativity to explore and tackle big-picture issues like climate change, biodiversity, and social justice. Her work includes interactive and collaborative experiences that help people make sense of complex challenges and imagine new ways forward.
Ali has won a number of awards for her work, most recently the 2024 Biosphere Isle of Man Award for Engagement, which recognised her creative approach to sustainability and community involvement. She’s shared her work internationally through exhibitions, talks, and workshops - but her heart is very much rooted on the Isle of Man.
She’s especially passionate about what’s possible here, on the world’s only entire-nation UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. Ali believes the island has the potential to be a leading example of how small places can drive big change - and she’s committed to working with local people and organisations to help make that happen.
20. Leanne Harker
With over 15 years’ experience in brand and marketing strategy, Leanne Harker is known for her clear thinking, practical insight, and ability to help businesses find and communicate their voice. As the founder of Great Minds Marketing, she works with clients across the Isle of Man and beyond, supporting everything from early-stage start-ups to established companies looking to grow.
Leanne specialises in helping organisations get to the heart of what they do, not with jargon or gimmicks, but with a focus on authentic messaging, thoughtful planning and long-term results.
Alongside her work, Leanne is a passionate mentor and advocate for supporting others in business. She is a team member of Startup Grind Isle of Man where she helps nurture the local entrepreneur community by hosting events and sharing expertise for new and emerging businesses.
And as a busy mum running her own business, Leanne is a firm believer in building a career that works around life - not the other way around - and she’s committed to showing others that it’s possible to grow a business with both ambition and balance.