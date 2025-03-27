A mother has raised hundreds of pounds for a lifeline charity that supported her through the devastating loss of her stillborn daughter.
Ali Mellor was 29 when she lost her baby girl, Belle, 13 years ago.
Ali, now 42, had been 36 weeks pregnant when she contacted a midwife at Noble’s Hospital after feeling unwell.
After undergoing tests, doctors were unable to detect a heartbeat. It was later confirmed that Ali had lost her baby.
Struggling to cope with her grief, Ali was directed to the Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Charity (SANDS), which supports families who have experienced the loss of a baby.
Throughout her grieving process, SANDS provided Ali with vital information, reading materials and booklets to help her understand what to expect.
The charity also worked closely with the team at the Jane Crookall Maternity Unit to ensure Ali and her midwives were fully informed about the support available to her.
Thirteen years on, Ali remains deeply grateful and recently organised a fundraiser to give something back.
Now a competitive skateboarder and coach, she marked what would have been Belle’s 13th birthday with a sponsored skate in Douglas on Saturday, March 22 - an event which saw Ali’s friends, family and fundraisers skate, walk and job along the capital’s promenade to raise money for the cause.
Ali was already a mother at the time of Belle's pregnancy, juggling life with a toddler.
Reflecting on that time, she said: ‘I had a toddler who was told a baby was coming, that he was going to be a big brother - and then suddenly, there was nothing. We were dealing with something huge and inconsolable.’
Since then, Ali has been committed to breaking the stigma around stillbirth and miscarriage.
She said: ‘I hope to do more for SANDS - to raise awareness of stillbirths and miscarriages, to encourage understanding, and to make sure people know they’re not alone. People do care if you’re suffering or grieving.
‘Unfortunately, it’s very common. I want to break down the stereotype of brushing it under the carpet - pretending it doesn’t happen and that you shouldn’t talk about it.’
Ali also praised the care she received at the Jane Crookall Maternity Unit, thanking the midwives for their guidance during Belle’s birth and the support they offered afterward. It was through them that she was introduced to SANDS, which became a vital source of comfort.
More than a decade on, Ali continues to honour and remember her daughter.
‘Now that I’ve dealt with that, I feel I can handle anything life throws at me,’ she said. ‘It made me incredibly strong and resilient, and I have Belle to thank for that.
‘One thing I am grateful for is that she gave me the resilience and strength to carry on. And I was very lucky — I had two more rainbow babies after her. Things do change, 100%.’
The sponsored skate was well supported, with more than 50 people taking part.
Ali had set a £500 target on her GoFundMe page, but this was exceeded, raising an impressive £675.
All proceeds will go directly to SANDS.