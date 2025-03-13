An island cat has become something of an online fe-nomenon with a following of more than 3,000 on Facebook.
Smudge’s new-found ‘fame’ has also led to her meeting the Mayor of Douglas and the creation of a personalised bed outside of seafront bar Frank Matcham’s.
This friendly feline has been making her mark on Douglas and beyond - with her owners Rachel and Winston Liu documenting her adventures along the way.
The couple re-homed Smudge when she was just under a year old.
Soon to be turning three she has collected quite the fanbase along the way.
Rachel said: ‘She has got a very sassy “I'll do what I want attitude”.
‘She seems to be a very rare cat, although I've found out that Torties are a very different breed to other cats. She loves to make new friends.'
'Smudges Adventures' is a public group on Facebook.
The group documents Smudge’s whereabouts with various different photos and has since evolved into a place where other pet owners can share stories of their animals.
The couple first noticed Smudge was different when she began going on her adventures. At first she stayed close to home, but soon discovered the big wide world and began venturing further afield.
Rachel said: 'Our friends and neighbours' cats stay close to home, so I knew that this wasn't the usual behaviour. Also, her sister is a very average cat who likes to curl up at home so we knew she was something else!'
Smudge has found herself in some remarkable situations.
Rachel recalled some that stood out to her: 'She has ended up in quite a few places that you wouldn't expect, probably too many to mention.
‘One that sticks in my mind, though, is her first TT with us. We were looking for her for a few days and I was really worried. She wasn't though, as she'd been having her own party with the bikers at the TT village on Victoria Road.'
To name all of the wild and wonderful places Smudge has ended up would take all day, but there are some that stood out from the rest.
A rescue mission was launched to retrieve her from a windowsill at the Sefton, which involved having to unscrew the window in order to get to her.
The Mayor of Douglas, Natalie Byron-Teare, invited Smudge to her office, as she wanted to meet her personally.
Smudge also attempted to board the ferry at the Sea Terminal, but Port Security cut her holiday short when they spotted her.
Staying true to her love of the theatre, Frank Matcham's bar near the Gaiety is one of her favourite spots. She has even appeared on the stage when the cast of 'School of Rock' were having a dress rehearsal.
The Facebook fame surprised the Liu family at first. Smudge has since gained followers from all around the world.
Rachel added: 'It is so lovely to see the happiness that she brings to people and how loved she is. She is certainly one very special cat.'