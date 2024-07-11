Our partnership with PlayItForward has played a huge part in our journey. When we first set up Recycle Collect, I had gone in to tell our story, our journey and where we were planning to take the company. But what we were trying to work out was that even though this scheme is fantastic, we were unable to reach people who really wanted to recycle but couldn’t afford to pay for kerb side collection. I was, and still am, incredibly grateful to PlayItForward for their sponsorship of 10 of our customers who were really keen to recycle, they were really busy but struggled to afford it. That sponsorship has continued for two years now, and it’s been really well received. There is no other initiative like that, they are really giving back to the community.