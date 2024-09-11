‘I think people have this pre-conception about what we do, and it would be lovely if the immediate picture that comes into someone’s head when they say the word Hospice, isn’t death or dying’, Justine continues. ‘We’re giving patients an opportunity to have relief from their symptoms that nobody else can get on top of. We are in a unique situation where we can bring someone into a peaceful and safe environment, work on getting their medications right and then allow them to go home again. The death and dying bits are just the end of the journey, and while yes, that is part of our role here at Hospice, it is only one element of what we do and it’s a shame that the rest of it gets overlooked.’