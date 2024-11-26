Each year, the Media Isle of Man Awards for Excellence has a specific theme - the celebration and showcasing of an important message throughout the night. Last year’s Awards highlighted the wonderful work done by the RNLI; this year’s theme was ‘We Are Biosphere.’
‘We're delighted that the Awards for Excellence approached us about Biosphere being the theme this year.’ Jacqui Keenan tells me enthusiastically. She’s Co-ordinator of Biosphere Isle of Man and an all-round lovely person. ‘It's a great opportunity for Biosphere to be showcased, and I think it’s a really good partnership, in that the Awards for Excellence are a celebration of everything that is Biosphere.
‘It's a celebration of our island community and the people and organisations that make the Island what it is. It's ultimately a celebration of what makes Biosphere Isle of Man.’
But just what does Biosphere mean? It’s a term that can provoke confusion or an assumption that it’s only relevant to people who enjoy hugging trees in their spare time (guilty as charged). But the meaning is literally in the name of the theme. WE are Biosphere. We are all Biosphere. And yes, that does include YOU.
‘The Biosphere is everything’ Jacqui explains. ‘It's the environment and everything in it. So, it's about environment, but it's also about our culture and heritage. That's a big part of why we were designated as a Biosphere Reserve in 2016, because we've got this really unique history, culture, language, music and dance that comes from the Isle of Man. It's also about our economy. Ensuring it develops in a way that's sustainable, and works not just for people, but for the rest of nature as well. And that it works for businesses development as much as it works for human and community development.’
Everything we do adds to the creation of the Isle of Man Biosphere. There’s power in the choices we make – how we shop, eat, travel, get rid of waste, hang out with people, ‘be Manx’ – as they all have an impact on our Biosphere and the place we call home. In the words of Jacqui, ‘it’s all connected.’
This year’s Awards for Excellence aimed to simplify and amplify that message.
‘The overall theme of the evening is, “We Are Biosphere”, and that’s what we're trying to get across. That whether you feel like Biosphere is for you or not, ultimately, you are in it. You are it; I’m it, we together as a collective, as a community, as a population, are part of the Biosphere. And that what we do, how we act, the things we say, all of it influences how the future of the Biosphere - the Island that we live in - will be.’
The Biosphere relies on the positive things being done by locals across the board, and the Awards for Excellence celebrates positive things being done by locals across the board, meaning the two go together as beautifully as an ice cream cone and Fenella Beach.
‘The Awards nominations covered community, environment, culture, and heritage, but also highlight people, businesses, and organisations working together to do incredible work. They so perfectly celebrate everything that makes Biosphere Isle of Man what it is.’
We are Biosphere. Biosphere is the place we call home and all things that make the Isle of Man what it is. And you, my friend, are an integral part of our Biosphere.
If you would like to find out more about Biosphere Isle of Man, head on over to the UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man Facebook page or you can email [email protected].