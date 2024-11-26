‘The Biosphere is everything’ Jacqui explains. ‘It's the environment and everything in it. So, it's about environment, but it's also about our culture and heritage. That's a big part of why we were designated as a Biosphere Reserve in 2016, because we've got this really unique history, culture, language, music and dance that comes from the Isle of Man. It's also about our economy. Ensuring it develops in a way that's sustainable, and works not just for people, but for the rest of nature as well. And that it works for businesses development as much as it works for human and community development.’