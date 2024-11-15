The ManxSPCA charity shop in Ramsey has received an outpouring of generosity following the theft of a donation box containing approximately £40.
The box was stolen from the Parliament Street store between the afternoon of Friday, November 8 and the morning of Saturday, November 9.
Volunteers, disheartened by the loss, reported the theft to the Northern Neighbourhood Policing Team, which has launched an investigation and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
The theft follows another recent incident in Port Erin, where a donation box for the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal was stolen from the Whistleshop Café at the train station.
Despite these upsetting events, the ManxSPCA shared a heartwarming update on Friday via its Facebook page.
Two generous individuals, Ian and Deanna, along with an anonymous donor, stepped forward to replace the stolen funds.
In their post, the charity expressed gratitude, stating: ‘Following from the devastating news that one of our donation boxes was stolen from our Ramsey Charity Shop last week, we would like to share that two separate donations have been made to replace the amount that was in the box.
The Manx Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, or MSPCA, is an animal charity whichtakes in, on average, around 1600 creatures each year.
The charity’s volunteers and staff work tirelessly to restore these animals to health and rehabilitate them.
The theft of the donation box is a setback, but the community's swift response has reminded many of the island’s spirit and kindness.
One person commented: ‘There are some disgusting individuals out there, but thankfully there are still some wonderful people on our island.’