A company is distributing 50 hampers to charities in the island for Christmas.
Nampak International Limited, which manufactures and supplies packaging products, is once again donating hampers to local charities to celebrate the festive season.
With an office in Douglas, the company puts together the hampers annually, having started six years ago with one being given to charity Women’s Aid.
The following year Nampak made up five hampers from staff contributions and delivered these to five Isle of Man charities.
Steve Marsland, procurement and logistics manager, said: ‘From that point we decided to make it an annual event and try to increase the number of hampers for a few different charities. A couple of years ago we contacted Isle of Man based companies to see if they too would like to contribute to our charity hampers. We received a good response and received donations from around 30 Isle of Man based companies’.
This year the company has made 50, which have been delivered to local charities.
Steve added: ‘It has been a difficult few years for everyone and for so many businesses, so to achieve what we have and to receive the support of local businesses is fantastic and really appreciated.
‘I am confident that the local charities will be extremely grateful for the hampers and that they will provide some help to people in difficult times.’