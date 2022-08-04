Company finds success creating explainer animations
Douglas-based Animation Explainers has launched a range of new animation packages and is looking for strategic partners to work alongside them.
Since it was founded in 2018, the animation specialist has earned a reputation for creating visually compelling explainer videos.
With major projects for clients such as Mattel, already underway, the company’s animations are proving popular within the highly competitive explainer videos industry and it already has an impressive portfolio under its belt, created for some of the world’s leading companies.
The ultimate goal of the Animation Explainers team is to communicate complex or in-depth concepts to consumers in a way that doesn’t turn them off. They achieve this goal by designing and creating highly visual explainer videos tailored to the needs of both their clients and target audiences.
The company is also taking the time to deliver a range of projects for charitable organisations including Sight Matters (Isle of Man).
Co-founder, Dylan Healy, is proud of the company’s achievements so far, but he has ambitious plans for the future in the island.
He said: ‘Animation Explainers doesn’t just provide animation solutions, it gives companies of all sizes a way to communicate with their customers in an accessible and engaging way. We’ve developed some very productive relationships with businesses in the Isle of Man, Europe and the US, but we’re ready to take the next step.
‘We’re looking for strategic partners to work alongside us, to give media organisations around the island access to sophisticated animation solutions. While we’re proud of how far we’ve come in such a short time, we’re always thinking of the next stage of our journey.’
