Company removed as sponsor for Digital Isle 2022
The government’s digital agency has removed the global tech company nChain as a sponsor of its Digital Isle 2022 event.
The island-based tech company announced nChain as a sponsor but removed it within three hours of the announcement.
The government hasn’t said why it was removed.
The appointment of nChain as a sponsor of the event prompted criticism from the ‘crypto’ community.
Enterprise Minister Lawrie Hooper MHK said on Twitter: ‘I’m advised sponsorship for the event is managed by a third party but on becoming aware, the appropriate action has been taken.’
A spokesperson for Digital Isle of Man said: ‘Digital Isle of Man issued the apology on Twitter following a series of posts on November 2, regarding a conflict of interest in sponsorship for the Digital Isle event on November 10.
‘Digital Isle of Man take the views of our stakeholders and crypto ecosystem very seriously and will always endeavour to listen and change our approach should it be required.’
The apology on Twitter read: ‘We recognise we made a poor decision that has impacted you, our local ecosystem and we apologise.
‘We have learned from your feedback and taken the appropriate action.
‘We appreciate the impact this may have had on our relationship and hope our response goes some way to restoring your trust in us.’