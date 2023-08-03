PDMS, a software engineering and digital transformation company, has become the first company in the island to receive the Social Value Quality Mark®.
The bronze award marks the Isle of Man Business Park company’s commitment to tackling the gap in digital skills and supporting young people into the industry.
The social value quality mark recognises distinction in values-led business that benefits customers, communities and the planet.
A spokesperson for PDMS said: ‘To achieve the bronze quality mark, PDMS has made a series of commitments to create, measure and report on its social value.
‘Through a series of pledges, PDMS has committed to focus on areas where both the company and its team can make the most impact.
‘This includes a focus on supporting skills development and promoting awareness and understanding of career opportunities in the technology sector to help address the skills gap.
‘PDMS is also putting a spotlight on mentoring and providing opportunities for young people to gain work experience.
‘The company is supporting a number of key charity partners whose work in this area positively impacts young people in our local communities.’
The quality mark also builds on the company’s ISO 14001 accreditation in relation to protecting the environment.
PDMS has committed to achieving Net Zero and has pledged not only to take action to measure, reduce and offset its carbon footprint but to also champion environmental protection within all spheres of influence including biodiversity.
Richard Dickens, managing director of social value quality mark, said: ‘Customers, investors and jobseekers increasingly place their loyalty with organisations who deliver clear social and environmental benefits.
‘The Quality Mark separates, distinguishes and celebrates those businesses who are genuinely committed to making the world a fairer place. We are pleased that PDMS is joining the growing number of companies who have made this commitment.’
Chris Gledhill, chief executive officer of PDMS said: ‘Throughout our long history, we’ve always believed that every business is a “social enterprise” and should aim to have a positive influence on their local communities and actively pursue environmental sustainability.
‘The social value quality mark takes our commitment further with a focus on measuring and reporting these positive outcomes and impacts and ensuring that they stand up to scrutiny.’
Joanne Pontee, chief marketing officer said: ‘None of this would be possible without the dedication and enthusiasm of our team who use their diverse skills and valuable time to help local charities and organisations.’