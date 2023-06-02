There have been 26 calls made to the government’s whistleblowing hotline since its launch last September.
The confidential ‘Integrity Line’ service, operated by Crimestoppers, allows staff across the public service to report anonymously any serious concerns or major wrongdoings.
It was launched in the wake of the Dr Rosalind Ranson employment tribunal.
Most complaints reported so far relate to human resources matters.
These included employment issues, fairness at work matters and non-adherence to procedures.
Other complaints that have been raised include ineffective working practices, misuse of government assets and financial irregularities.
Details were released by Cabinet Office Minister Kate Lord-Brennan in a written response to a Tynwald question from Douglas North MHK John Wannenburgh.
There were five complaints in the first month and eight in October but calls have fallen away since then with four apiece in November, January and March, two in December but none in February and April this year.
Government is still reeling from the fall-out of the employment tribunal ruling which found Dr Rosalind Ranson had been unfairly dismissed as medical director and saw her awarded £3.1m in compensation.
Dr Ranson had endured ‘humiliation, bullying, harassment and vilification’ from her employers, the tribunal concluded.
The Integrity Line is available for all employees, workers and contractors in all government departments, boards and offices and can be accessed by logging on to the Manx government network, filling in an online form or by dialling 0800 0232436.
Areas of concern that can be selected from drop-down list on the form included abuse of authority, HR matters, misuse of government property, financial irregularity and ineffective delivery of public service.
Information is handled with strict confidentiality.