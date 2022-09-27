Scenic Generic Ramsey harbour (Johnston Press )
Talks are continuing between Ramsey Commissioners and the Department of Infrastructure, Northern Chamber of Commerce, RNLI and Manx Fish Producers to discuss flood defences for West Quay.
Among the commenting made on the minutes of the most recent meeting, commissioner Leonard Singer felt that the proposed 1.4-metre flood wall was too high.
‘It’s taking a lot away from Ramsey if you can’t see the harbour when you are walking along the quay,’ he said.
Wilf Young agreed it was too high.
The points will be taken back to the next meeting, to be held on October 10.
