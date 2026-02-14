The Isle of Man Constabulary has raised concerns about the growing use of WhatsApp groups among school pupils, warning they can quickly become spaces for unkind behaviour and inappropriate content.
The issue has been highlighted by the force’s School Education Officers during recent visits to schools across the island.
A spokesperson for the Constabulary said: ‘While many of these groups are set up with good intentions, they can quickly become spaces where unkind behaviour, exclusion, misinformation, or inappropriate content is shared.’
Police say they are increasingly hearing about situations where messages shared in school group chats have led to arguments, bullying or inappropriate discussions outside school hours.
In some cases, children are added to large groups and may feel pressured to take part in conversations that make them uncomfortable.
‘WhatsApp messages are private and often disappear up the thread, parents and carers may be unaware of what their child is seeing or talking about,’ the spokesperson said.
Officers are encouraging parents and guardians to speak regularly with their children about the group chats they are part of, who created them and what is being discussed.
‘A quick conversation can help young people feel supported and confident in leaving any group that does not feel safe for them,’ the spokesperson added.
The Constabulary is also reminding young people that they do not have to stay in a chat that feels unkind and can leave a group at any time. If something shared online feels wrong, they are urged to speak to a trusted adult.
The latest warning from the police comes just weeks after the force shared similar concerns about the misuse of artificial intelligence by young people.
Earlier this year, the Constabulary warned of a sharp increase in children and teenagers using AI to generate rude, offensive or potentially indecent images of others, both in and outside school settings.
In a statement at the time, the force said while it welcomed young people engaging with new technology, it had concerns about how AI was being used without an understanding of the legal consequences.
Officers warned that creating or sharing inappropriate or sexualised AI-generated images could amount to a criminal offence under the Sexual Offences and Obscene Publications Act 2021, which carries a maximum sentence of up to three years in prison.
‘Artificial intelligence can create incredibly realistic images, and once something is shared online it can be impossible to take back,’ police said.
The Constabulary said images could spread quickly, be saved by others and remain online long after they were first shared.
School Education Officers are continuing to work closely with schools and pupils to raise awareness, delivering structured sessions on indecent images, device use and the potential consequences of online behaviour.
Police have also urged parents and guardians to talk openly with children about responsible technology use and online safety, warning that what may appear to be a joke or trend could have serious real-world consequences.