Miscommunication regarding windfarm surveys has caused concerns amongst southern residents.
That is according to Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK, Jason Moorhouse, who questioned the chair of Manx Utilities, Tim Crookall, on the matter in the House of Keys this week.
Last week it was announced that a range of surveys are to take place in the latter half of November by Manx Utilities consultants, Wardell Armstrong, to support the Environmental Impact Assessment.
Mr Moorhouse asked what factors caused the cancellation of the surveying of the Castletown Bay area that was due to start last week.
Mr Crookall said: ‘Our consultants, Wardell Armstrong, have advised that no planned surveys have been cancelled to date, regarding a bathymetric survey of the area of Castletown Beach.
‘Manx Utilities has been advised that there was a communication error between the Department of Infrastructure and the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture, and the surveys were announced on the incorrect date.
‘As such, the early notification was cancelled, and we have reissued with the correct date.
‘Due to weather predictions the survey is currently not expected to start until later in November, weather dependent.’
But Mr Moorhouse said: ‘That miscommunication caused concerns in the community’, adding that he haven’t got the okay from the environmental directive yet, in terms of whether those standards will be met.
Mr Crookall said that there is no requirement under existing legislation for the development to provide consent for the contractor to carry out such works.
He said that residents can get in touch with Manx Utilities if they have any concerns.
In a public meeting which discussed windfarms this week, many members of the public voiced their concerns on the project, while others felt like they need more information.
The meeting, which was organised by residents in the south, had various sepakers on windfarms, geothermal energy and how renewable energy could be financed.
Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK, Tim Glover attended the meeting, and said that many of his constituents are concerned, and added that the budget is ringing alarm bells. Around 50 to 70 people attended the meeting.