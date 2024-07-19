Conor Cummins will ride for the FHO Racing BMW Motorrad team at the Armoy Road Races later this month.
The Ramsey Rocket will be aboard a BMW M 1000 RR Superbike for the event which takes place on Friday and Saturday, July 26-27.
Cummins previously competed in the Armoy races in 2012 and 2013 with strong results, but it will be the first time FHO take part in the Northern Ireland event.
This afternoon (Friday), Cummins will ride the FHO BMW Superbike for the first time at a small private test in which he has an hour on track to get to grips with his new machine before heading to Northern Ireland for the races next week.
Speaking about the deal, Cummins commented: ‘I’m absolutely over the moon to be given the opportunity to ride the FHO Racing BMW; I really can’t thank Faye, Darren and the entire team enough for this chance.
‘Everyone has been superb and I just can’t wait to test the BMW for the first time later today, then head off to the Armoy Road Races next weekend.
‘I’m really excited and feel like we’ve hit the reset button; this is a brilliant opportunity for me, and I just want to make the most of it, enjoy racing and see where it goes.’
FHO team principal Faye Ho added: ‘Myself and Darren, my team manager, have had our eye on Conor for a while now and after the TT we started talking about how we could possibly work together, which has led to FHO supporting him for the Armoy Road Races.
‘Conor is a super experienced rider and I’m so pleased to be working with him for this event, as a team we’re all looking forward to seeing how he gets on at the event and wish him the very best of luck.’