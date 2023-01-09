Another business is closing its doors in Ramsey.
Conrod's Coffee Shop on Parliament Street will be shutting on January 20.
Proprietor Conor Cummins explained that there are 'many factors' that have contributed to the decision but with 'many uncertainties surrounding the hospitality industry' and the rising operating costs, the decision was made to shut.
Mr Cummins said: 'Please accept my sincere thanks for all of your fantastic custom and support since we opened in 2018, it is greatly appreciated.
'I would also like to pass on my gratitude to our hard working staff for the last five years. I wish them the best for the future.'