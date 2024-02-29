Island residents and businesses have been urged to help shape legislation that will safeguard essential services from evolving cyber threats.
The proposed ‘National Infrastructure Security Bill’ looks to enhance the island’s cyber resilience, and is available on the government’s online consultation hub until March 25. The principles of the Bill aim to protect infrastructure by establishing standards in law, particularly for those sectors identified as critical to the island.
A spokesperson from Government said: ‘This move is geared towards ensuring uninterrupted services, a well-regulated environment and supporting the growth of the digital economy.
‘For the public, this means enhanced protection against potential disruptions to daily life and services they rely on, as well as contributing to the overall resilience and security of the island’s infrastructure.’
The Department of Home Affairs is seeking public views on the key principles of the Bill, to ‘ensure the legislation is comprehensive and appropriate’.
Minister for Justice and Home Affairs, Jane Poole-Wilson MHK, said: ‘The Bill aims to enhance our cyber resilience, particularly for our core digital services.
‘This consultation seeks input on the key policy principles to inform the legislative drafting process. It is a chance for the public to contribute to legislation that ensures the island’s critical infrastructure remains secure against cyber threats.’
Responses can be submitted online, via email to [email protected] or paper responses can be sent to the Office of Cyber-Security and Information Assurance at second floor, former lower Douglas Police Station, Fort Street, Douglas.