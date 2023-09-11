A consultation has been launched into the design of Manx currency.
The consultation launched yesterday (Monday, September 11) and looks to see what people might like to see on Manx notes and coins when they are redesigned.
Feedback is sought from the Manx public, businesses and organisations on the current designs as part of an overall review, and responses will help inform any future changes.
People taking part in the consultation are being asked for specific ideas on what or who may appear on future note and coin designs, and to rank suggestions in terms of importance.
These suggestions include local landmarks, local nature, historical events, local atistry and local people of interest.
The shape of the £1 coin is also a topic that’s up for discussion, specifically whether the Isle of Man should follow the UK by introducing a 12-sided version.
Treasury Minister, Dr Alex Allinson MHK, said: The change of monarch provides an opportune time to stop and consider the designs used on all Isle of Man currency.
‘The feedback gained from this consultation will assist with the changeover process, and help provide an important insight into the public’s views on Isle of Man currency.’
Banknotes have not been significantly revised since the Isle of Man Government took control of their production in 1961, whereas coinage was most recently redesigned in 2017.
The consultation document is available to view on the Government website and may also be downloaded electronically from https://www.gov.im/consultations.gov.
Alternatively, written comments can be emailed to [email protected]. The process will run for six weeks and conclude on Monday, October 23.