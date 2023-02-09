Continent 8 Technologies is celebrating its 25th anniversary.
The company provides managed hosting, connectivity, cloud and security solutions to the global online gambling industry
Continent 8’s head office is in the Isle of Man where it employs around 30 people at its data centre in Douglas. In total, Continent 8 has a team of more than 200 individuals located across the globe. Its services cover connectivity services, infrastructure hosting including public and private cloud, as well as a growing number of cyber security services designed to defend customers’ critical infrastructure against a rising number of threats.
Starting with its first data centre in Montreal, today Continent 8’s private, connected network of data centres and points of presence span over 90 locations across four continents. It is expected to hit 100 locations in 2023, servicing newly regulated markets and providing connectivity to customers in strategic locations to support their global growth plans.
The company has a strong presence in European markets, in key iGaming hubs including Gibraltar, where it has a unique data centre located 500m deep within The Rock, inside a former Ministry of Defence facility.
Michael Tobin, founder and chief executive officer of Continent 8 Technologies, said: ‘We’ve come a very long way in the 25 years since Continent 8 launched in 1998. From our first data centre in Montreal, we now have a private, connected network across the globe that continues to grow on an almost monthly basis.
‘Our suite of solutions is as comprehensive as it is cutting-edge, and our incredible team deliver the absolute best service in the business. This is key to the incredible customer retention we have achieved over the past two and a half decades; so too is our first-to-market approach in emerging jurisdictions such as the Americas.
‘It’s been an incredible journey so far and I’m proud to have led the organisation from the front. A huge thank you to our people, customers, partners, suppliers, and everyone in-between for supporting our ambitious plans. Here’s to another 25 years of success for Continent 8 and its customers.’