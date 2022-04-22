Continuing to break records

Last weekend saw the return of Record Store Day for analog music lovers the world over.

And once again, the Isle of Man’s music community showed up for Sound Records by coming out in their droves.

One keen customer was queuing outside the shop from 5.30am on Saturday to get his hands on the RSD exclusive 7” pressing of ‘the lakes’ and ‘the lakes (original version)’ by Taylor Swift.

The song is a bonus track taken from her Grammy award-winning album, folklore, and it was so fiercely sought after that the pressing has already hit resale sites worldwide.

Jack Doyle, owner of the shop said: ‘We were blown away, once again, by the support the island showed us for Record Store Day on Saturday.

‘The whole thing was a resounding success, and we’ve been overwhelmed by the reaction.

‘It’s just so wonderful to see our shop full and thriving, queues round the corner, with everyone excited and chatting about music!

‘This is exactly what we’re about, building community through love for music, and Saturday felt like a perfect day for that.

‘We even had a new queueing time record of 5.30am (yes really!).

‘Our community grows year on year and we quite literally couldn’t do this without you, so thank you to the whole vinyl community on the island for your support.

‘We’re all so glad we can be of service to such a wonderful group of people.’