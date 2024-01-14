A report was provided to the local authority at its public meeting earlier this week which suggested the council should buy a bigger excavator to move and deposit sand from the beach.
The report also said that contractors had been working beyond their hours to clear seaweed which had washed-up onto the beach last Autumn.
The report said in ‘certain’ weather conditions like high winds, seaweed had washed back onto parts of the beach and had been left to decompose, leaving a bad smell.
The council confirmed it won’t be removing vegetation but will instead install signs to ‘educate’ beach users on the different types of native flora and fauna.