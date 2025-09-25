Mark Richard Wheeler was elected unopposed to represent Central Ward from May 1 2025, but has now taken the decision to step away from the role.
A spokesperson from Douglas City Council commented: ‘The local authority thanks him for his service and wishes him well for the future.
‘Arrangements for a by-election in Central Ward will be announced in due course.’
Mr Wheeler was the subject of controversy due to a bin protest two years ago.
He hit the headlines in 2023 when he protested about overflowing bins at the Rosemount pub by wheeling one inside Douglas City Hall.
His election manifesto urged voters to ‘take out the trash’, calling for the return of weekly bin collections and accusing those in charge at the council of ‘arrogance, ignorance and pig-headedness’.
Back in May, news also emerged that while working as a probation officer for the island’s Probation Service, he was accused of sending text messages of an explicit sexual nature to a vulnerable client.
He was found guilty of misconduct by the General Social Care Council at a hearing in 2011 and was struck off the social care register.
However, Mr Wheeler told the Isle of Man Examiner that the misconduct finding ‘had no bearing on his new role’.
‘I have no further comment to make as it bears zero relation to my role and all relevant information is in the public domain,’ he said.
‘Not being present/represented at any meeting, I cannot comment upon this further.’
A spokesperson for Douglas City Council added: ‘The Council looked into and took advice on the matter and these issues, which are all a matter of public record, but do not disqualify a person from standing for public office.’