A social club for service personnel and veterans on the Isle of Man is inviting new members to join.
The Joint Services Social Club (JSSC) is open to serving and former members of the UK and Commonwealth Armed Forces, the emergency services, RNLI, Coastguard, ESJCR and Civil Defence. Immediate family members are also welcome.
The group was founded in 2020 by Steve Christie to provide a dedicated hub for veterans and service personnel, complementing existing associations on the island.
Based at the Manx Legion Club in Douglas, the club hosts events ranging from casual meet-ups to organised socials, aiming to foster connection and camaraderie.
More details are available on Facebook at ‘Joint Services Social Club – Isle of Man’.