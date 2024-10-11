Controversial media personality Katie Hopkins is set to return to the island for a ‘stand-up comedy’ gig next year.
The former Apprentice contestant previously performed her show in the Douglas Manx Legion in September 2023, with it being a sell-out.
Hopkins is retuning to the same venue to perform 'Batsh*t Bonkers Britain' on Thursday, July 3 2025.
The ex-serviceman's organisation received backlash on social media prior to hosting the event in 2023.
Hopkins first shot to fame when appearing in BBC show The Apprentice back in 2007.
In more recent years she's become well known for her controversial and outspoken views on several political issues, including migration and ethnic and religious minority groups.
At the time, Douglas Councillor Devon Watson said that it was ‘unfortunate’ that the event's taking place in the Manx Legion Club, and highlighted some of her previous comments as to why he was against the show.
He said: 'I have a firm commitment to free speech, but this being said it is unfortunate that Katie Hopkins, who has called for “a final solution” is being hosted in a venue that partly exists to honour those who fought fascism in the Second World War.
'She has called for “euthanasia vans” because “the UK has too many old people” and compared migrants to cockroaches.
'Pensioners and immigrants are extremely valuable to our city and it’s an insult to spread hatred against them in our community.'
Fellow Councillor Andrew Bentley added: 'It would be interesting to know how hosting Katie Hopkins, and surely knowing her well-documented comments on immigrants, the disabled, the neurodiverse, the elderly and the poor is reconciled with the commitments made in the Royal British Legion’s own diversity and inclusion statement.’
