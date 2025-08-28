That’s despite the proposals being supported by Marown Parish Commissioners who said ‘it is an asset for local residents as it will help them out, particularly during road closures’.
Parking on Old Church Road in Crosby has long been a source of frustration, particularly during the TT and Manx Grand Prix, when residents of the Crosby Meadow estate leave their vehicles there so they can access them while the main road is closed for racing.
In previous years, many motorists have also parked on land at the Marown Memorial Playing Fields (MMPF), close to the new Crosby cricket nets.
However, the MMPF charity has restricted parking on its site, saying the space is needed for those using the facilities, including the playing fields, bowling green and cricket nets.
The charity also raised concerns over the safety of playing field users due to the increased traffic the new car park would create.
During past TT and Manx Grand Prix events, police have also ticketed vehicles parked along Old Church Road, which must be kept clear for emergency access in the event of an incident on the course.
It is believed nearby residents park on Old Church Road during the TT and Manx Grand Prix as they struggle to access their homes.
But planners have identified a number of reasons for refusing the application.
They say the car park is in land zoned for countryside with no exceptional planning justification and it would damage the area’s visual character.
Planners are also concerned about flood risk and how this would be mitigated while also worried about the environmental impact.
The applicant now has 21 days to appeal the decision.