A significant relic from World War Two, a radar bunker, may undergo transformation into a residential space pending approval from planners.
Stuart Fayle, a resident of Glen Maye, is seeking planning permission to convert a historic chain home radar bunker located at Creglea Farm in Dalby into a three-bedroom dwelling.
Constructed in the early 1940s, the bunker served a crucial role during the war and was later decommissioned in the 1950s.
There were four radar sites in the island at Scarlett, Cregneash, Dalby and Bride and they formed a vital part of Britain’s defences against air attacks. Mr Fayle's proposal outlines plans for the home to utilise heat pumps and solar panels for sustainable energy generation.
Access to the proposed site would be via the existing vehicle access and driveway located off the main Niarbyl Road and the existing access track off the main driveway leading directly to the existing bunker building.