As the Isle of Man celebrates Blein ny Gaelgey - the Year of the Manx Language - Culture Vannin is searching for a corporate sponsor for Scoill Souree 2026, its annual Manx Gaelic summer school.
The week-long programme will take place from July 27 to 31 and is aimed at adults aged 16 and over.
Delivered by Manx charity Culture Vannin, Scoill Souree forms part of a wider programme of events and activities designed to increase the visibility and everyday use of Manx across education, community life and public events.
The sponsorship opportunity is aimed at organisations that value wellbeing, lifelong learning and a strong sense of place, while recognising the benefits bilingualism can bring to confidence, cognitive health and personal development.
The 2026 programme will include eight structured courses ranging from beginner to advanced level, an immersive strand for Irish speakers taught through Ulster Irish and opportunities to use Manx in cultural and community settings.
The summer school attracts both on-island and off-island participants and runs alongside Yn Chruinnaght Celtic Gathering in Peel, linking language learning with music, dance and cultural activities.
Sponsorship benefits include recognition across printed and digital communications, logo placement on websites and social media channels, opportunities for staff participation or volunteering, an invitation to a learner engagement event during the programme and 10 tickets to Yn Chruinnaght’s Mega Manx Céilí.
Becky McSevney, operations officer for Culture Vannin, said: ‘Scoill Souree builds on many years of work to support and grow the Manx language, and we are continuing to see increasing interest from people wanting to learn and use Manx in everyday life.
‘For many people, learning Manx changes how they experience the island. It strengthens their connection to place and identity, while also supporting confidence, wellbeing and lifelong learning.
‘We are looking to work with a business that recognises the value of that and wants to support a programme delivering real educational and cultural benefit.’