Driving under the influence of cannabis has cost a Douglas motorist a £1,000 fine and a two-year ban.
Forty-six-year-old John Frank Summers also admitted possessing 6.5 grams of the drug.
Prosecuting advocate Harry Bellis told the court that police stopped Summers while he was driving a Vauxhall Astra on Peel Road in Douglas, on November 27.
He had a woman and child in the car and officers reported a smell of cannabis.
A drug wipe test proved positive, and blood taken later produced a result of 2.5 for the class B drug, above the limit of two.
High Bailiff James Brooks also ordered the defendant, of Belmont Terrace, to pay £125 prosecution costs and take an extended test after his ban.