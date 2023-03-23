Getting a driving licence in the Isle of Man could cost more than £100 if changes are approved by Tynwald.
It would be a rise from £92 to £116 for the theory and practical test in a car.
The test itself would see an increase from £57 to £72.
For the theory test, there would be a 25.7% rise, from £35 to £44.
Tynwald members will be asked to approve changes to a range of fees relating to driving licences and tests, vehicles registrations, inspections and administration at next month’s sitting.
In the UK, it currently costs £62 to take a driving test on a weekday, but it’s £75 on evenings, weekends and bank holidays.
Meanwhile, a theory test costs £23 no matter when you take it.
It means that if a person passes their practical and theory first time, it will cost, at the most, £98.
Under the current structure in the island, some licences and tests are being charged disproportionately in relation to the length of the licence or the test being undertaken.
If approved, certain fees will be increased or decreased by a specific amount in order to create an equitable fee structure.
Others have a proposed rise of around 25% in line with inflation since 2013, when they were last increased.
The cost of a first or subsequent provisional licence will fall to £14 — 36% less than the current £22 price of a first provisional — while a full licence for drivers aged under 66, renewed every 10 years, will rise from £36 to £45.
For a motorcycle, driving test charges have risen by 26.3% up to £72.
The extended test is now £150, experiencing an over 50% increase.
Tests for goods vehicles and buses will now be £82.
Infrastructure Minister Chris Thomas said: ‘We are tackling a situation whereby many fees hadn’t been altered in 10 years, but using the opportunity to address a system which contains several inequities.
‘While many fees will see an increase, several associated with driving licences will fall in order to create a fairer system.’
This comes after Tynwald approved a 10% rise in road tax in its sitting this week.
It’s the first road tax rise since April 2020.
The minimum annual charge will have risen to £65 in April, which also applies to all electric vehicles for the first time.
Mr Thomas said that despite the news not being welcome, the income was needed.
Income generated through vehicle duty is spent on maintaining and improving the island’s highways.
Raising this type of revenue reflects the aims of the Island Plan and Economic Strategy through investment in the maintenance of key infrastructure, says the government.
In addition to the above changes, a rolling 30-year period will be established after which a vehicle would be regarded as a private veteran vehicle and pay the new £28 annual fee.
Tynwald will sit on Tuesday, April 25.