Ed Miliband, the UK Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, is planning to bring domestic ferry services into the UK’s emissions trading scheme (ETS) from July by introducing the new levy.
However, the Isle of Man Government has confirmed that any price increases affecting domestic UK-to-UK ferry journeys would not apply to sailings to and from the Island.
A Government spokesperson said: ‘The Isle of Man Government is aware of the development relating to domestic UK-to-UK voyages, which is due to come into effect in July 2026 and would not affect sailings to and from the Isle of Man.’
Despite this, UK ministers are also considering extending the levy to international ferry and cruise services in the coming years, which could have implications for routes to Europe and beyond.
If introduced, this could mean Steam Packet fares may rise from 2028 onwards as a result of the expanded levy.
The spokesperson added: ‘Separate proposals relating to international journeys are planned to come into force in 2028 and could affect sailings to and from the Isle of Man.
‘Officers are engaging with colleagues from the UK’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero as part of the consultation process.’
The proposed levy follows the UK Government’s decision to link the UK and EU carbon markets as part of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s Brexit reset.
According to The Telegraph, ticket prices could rise by around 15 per cent. For families, this could mean an additional £28 to £30 for a return car crossing from England to the Isle of Wight during the peak summer period.