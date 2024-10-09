A village local authority says it is committed to reopen landslip-hit sections of the coastal footpath.
But Port Erin Commissioners said the bill will be significant and the quotes obtained to clear the landslides are ‘currently deemed cost-prohibitive’.
The Raad ny Foillan coastal footpath in Port Erin remains closed in two sections following separate landslips in late 2023 and early this year.
Chair of Port Erin Commissioners Godfrey Egee said: ‘Quotes have been sought to clear the landslips but these are currently deemed to be cost-prohibitive by the board.
‘The matter has been discussed with both Rushen MHKs, the Department of Infrastructure and the Department for Enterprise to seek assistance in bringing the footpath back in service.
‘However, these discussions have not yet managed to find a solution.
‘Due to the remote location of both landslips and the need to remove slipped material, the costs are significant and there will also be additional repairs and possible stabilisation works required before the footpaths would be safe to reopen.’
Mr Egee added: ‘The board has agreed that the allocation of appropriate funding will be considered by the board for the forthcoming financial year during its budgeting process which will be conducted towards the end of this calendar year.
‘The board is committed to see the whole of the Raad ny Foillan through Port Erin open, so should the board agree funding we will seek to get the works planned and underway as soon as is practicable.’