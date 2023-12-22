Port Erin Commissioners has given the owners of Foraging Vintners and Noa Bakehouse a lease of three years to operate out of the Cosy Nook Café.
This could also be extended for a further two years with the option of a continuation, by ‘mutual agreement’.
Noa’s Cafe and Foraging Vintners, are applying for a continuation of the beach bar and café and a more stable marquee for the courtyard and beach to cover customers in bad weather.
The marquee would cover temporary seating and could feature portable heaters and low level lighting during the evenings.
A cover to the service entrance as well as some improved seating and temporary benching towards the back of the courtyard would also be added.
The businesses say around 30,000 people visited the Cosy Nook Café this summer and they wish to expand their service.
Plans to refurbish the inside front room, which could have room for 16 guests, with ‘small improvements’ by adjusting the timber deck from the outside, doing ceiling repairs and installing new lighting could also take place.
The planning statement says they’re looking to extend the opening times in to winter to be able to hold some events and make further improvements to the café – with the beach bar open from May until October.
In the planning application, it says that being able to operate year- round would enable ‘continued maintenance’ and ‘justify’ expenditure by the local authority.
Noa’s and Foraging Vintners have been operating out of the Cosy Nook each summer for three years.
This, they say, has brought ‘much needed’ visitors to the village.