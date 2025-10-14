Could this be the spookiest Hop-tu-Naa house on the Isle of Man?
A terrifying terraced home in Ramsey has been transformed into a haunting Halloween spectacle, complete with eerie spiderwebs, witches, skeletons, and more.
The macabre display on Lezayre Road has become something of a local legend, drawing crowds of curious onlookers every October as both Halloween and Hop-tu-Naa approach.
Hop-tu-Naa is of course the Isle of Man’s own ancient version of Halloween - a celebration rooted in Celtic tradition, marking the end of the harvest and the beginning of winter.
Long before pumpkins and trick-or-treating arrived from across the Atlantic, Manx children would carve turnips into lanterns, sing traditional songs, and visit neighbours for sweets.
Possibly the most striking element of the creepy display is the pair of giant mock spiderwebs - one stretching across the front garden, the other draped dramatically over the doorway. Arachnophobes beware however as two enormous craftwork spiders appear to have taken up residence on the gossamer strands.
A hedge beneath the bay window is lined with ghoulish shrunken heads - from the contorted face of an ancient Egyptian mummy to a ghastly, grinning pumpkin.
Skeletons keep watch from every window, while a pair of spindly legs stick out of a display well at the front of the garden, as though some unfortunate soul didn’t quite make their escape.
The creative force behind the frightful façade is resident Barbara Smith and her mother, who have been decorating their home for Hop-tu-Naa and Christmas for the past three years.
Barbara said: ‘It just started with a few decs for the fun of it, but the enthusiasm of the children walking to school every day led to it growing bigger each year - and us adding more to it.’
What began as a personal passion project has now become a seasonal highlight, with neighbours eagerly asking, ‘When are your decorations going up this year?’
Barbara added that during the spooky season, she’s had as many as 54 trick-or-treaters brave the haunted house in one night.