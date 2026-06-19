Douglas City Council has clarified plans for seasonal lighting in the capital following what it described as an inaccurate media report suggesting Christmas lights would remain illuminated until February.
The Council said the report was incorrect and confirmed that Christmas-specific illuminations will be switched off as planned at the end of the festive period.
However, selected decorative lighting displays installed across parts of the city centre will remain in place beyond Christmas under proposals approved by the local authority.
Council Leader Devon Watson commented: ‘The Council is disappointed that recent reporting did not accurately reflect the decision recorded in the committee minutes.
‘At no stage has the authority proposed leaving Christmas lights switched on until February.
‘What has been agreed is the retention of some decorative lighting features beyond the festive season, using alternative seasonal displays that are appropriate for January and February.
‘Many towns and cities throughout the British Isles and Europe now extend winter lighting schemes beyond Christmas, recognising the positive contribution they can make to wellbeing, the visitor experience and the vibrancy of public spaces during the darker winter months.’
The retained displays include decorative lighting along Ridgeway Street, Victoria Street, Windsor Road, The Terrace, North and South Quay, Douglas Head, The Drives and Victoria Road.
In addition, 13 themed gobo discs featuring alternative seasonal designs will be displayed after the Christmas period.
Chair of the authority's regeneration and community committee, Councillor Natalie Byron-Teare, added the extended display would help brighten the city during a traditionally dark and cold period of the year and contribute to a welcoming atmosphere for residents and visitors alike.
She also confirmed features designed specifically for Christmas were considered unsuitable for display outside the festive period and will be switched off as scheduled.