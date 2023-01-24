The local authority was granted permission to build the flats, after the former police station, flats and Methodist hall were demolished.
In their place the local authority is building 48 two-bed flats, which were previously budgeted at £11m and said to be ‘much needed’ for the estate.
With work yet to properly get underway, NK Construction said it has been appointed to complete the job.
In a tweet, the firm said: ‘We are extremely excited to announce that we were appointed by Douglas Borough Council to deliver their new Eco Apartment Complex comprising of 48 two-bedroomed apartments in the heart of their Willaston estate, Douglas.’