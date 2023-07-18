Douglas Council could use almost £60,000 of its reserves to ‘support’ refuse collection.
The local authority has plans to spend £37,000 on replacement stock of recycling and garden waste bins, including labels and locks.
That’s despite council leader Clare Wells stating the council is already behind on the delivery of them.
Nine thousand pounds will be spent on the production of a recycling and processing video – with £2,500 spent on the renewal of Keep Britain Tidy membership.
£10,000 will be spent on ‘promotional material’ and ‘communication’ for households in the city.
The council says it has delivered 3,800 green waste bins to its residents and there has been only ‘one or two’ requests to return them.The capital moved to fortnightly bin collections last year, upsetting many residents.