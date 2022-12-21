Douglas Council has admitted to removing litter bins from around the borough.
It comes after the new fortnightly bin collection was introduced in October.
In response to a written question Councillor Falk Horning said: ‘Where there is evidence that pedestrian litter bins are being used by households to dispose of their rubbish, the bin is temporarily removed to limit the behaviour.
‘This was a phenomenon ahead of the change in waste service and every effort is made to identify the household responsible.’
The statement was made at the council’s December public meeting.
