Councillors have performed a U-turn on plans to charge people to park at Noble's Park's paddock.
In April this year, Douglas Council had installed a parking meter in the area and was planning to charge £1 for 24 hours.
Reports prepared for the council suggested this could cause a ‘displacement’ of cars to nearby residential areas.
A petition was given to the local authority by residents about this proposal and the authority also confirmed it had spoken to the police who use the car park for its vehicles.
The council has now decided to stick to the current situation which means cars (but not motorcaravans) can park there for up to 24 hours without a permit, disc or a ticket.
It has also agreed to keep the four day maximum stay for camper vans and caravans.