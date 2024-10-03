Two fundraisers recently visited the Port St Mary Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) as part of their mammoth attempt to visit all 238 stations across the British Isles and Ireland.
Belinda and James Richardson successfully visited all stations within a 911 -hour timeframe, beginning the journey on August 23 at 9:11am and finishing on September 30 at 9:11am.
The couple raised more than £120,000 to fund a new D-class lifeboat for the RNLI’s relief fleet, with the fundraiser being done as part of the RNLI’s 200th anniversary this year.
Belinda and James arrived at the Port St Mary station in their emblazoned Porsche 911 at 9am on Sunday, September 29.
Ruth Quillin-Creamer, chair of Port St Mary RNLI’s Fundraising Guild, said: ‘A big thank you must go to fundraisers like Belinda and James, who have shown so much support to the RNLI in our 200th year of lifesaving.’